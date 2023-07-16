In the city of Alyoshki, Kherson region, on July 15, a group of volunteers was returning home when suddenly a military projectile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) collapsed onto the road and exploded. Footage from the video recorder appeared at the disposal of Izvestia.

Earlier, information appeared in the media that the explosion led to a tragedy – the shell destroyed the car, and the people moving in it died. Later, it turned out that the shell had crashed in critical proximity to the car, but did not hit the car.

The video from the DVR of the first car shows how the car moves around the city – there are no hints of a military presence on the sides, there are no equipment or military personnel. However, suddenly, when turning left, a shell hoots a few meters from the driver’s side. From the side it looked like a shell had smashed the car.

For a moment, the car stops, after which it begins to leave the center of the artillery strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are no dead. There was no information about the condition of the volunteers, but witnesses of the incident assure that passengers should probably enter a second birthday on the calendars.

On July 14, Izvestia war correspondent Emil Timashev said that the fires in the forests of the Kherson region, caused by shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spread for tens of kilometers along the road and engulfed residential buildings in Aleshki.

On the same day, militants fired on a residential sector of the city of Aleshki in the Kherson region with incendiary ammunition, as a result of the attack two houses burned down, at least four were damaged.

Kherson region became a constituent entity of the Russian Federation following a referendum held there in September 2022, along with Zaporozhye, as well as Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics. Kyiv does not recognize their legitimacy and continues massive shelling of the territories of the regions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.

