Analysts at Domklik from Sberbank analyzed data on mortgage transactions concluded in September 2023 and named the regions of Russia with the lowest cost of housing. The results were made available to Izvestia on October 5.

Experts have found that the lowest cost of 1 sq. m on the primary market was recorded in the Republic of Ingushetia – 53.2 thousand rubles. In the same region, the minimum prices for secondary housing are 1 sq. m. m costs an average of 26.0 thousand rubles.

Among the regions of Russia with the lowest prices for new buildings are also the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (63.4 thousand rubles), the Republic of Kalmykia (65.7 thousand rubles), the Orenburg region (66.4 thousand rubles), the Smolensk region (67 .3 thousand rubles) and the Pskov region (68.0 thousand rubles). For comparison, the median value of the cost of sq. m. m. in the country is almost twice as high – about 137 thousand rubles.

Experts note that the absolute leaders in prices for new buildings in September were Moscow (287.2 thousand), St. Petersburg (198.9 thousand) and the Moscow region (172.7 thousand). High costs are also noted in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (170.2 thousand), Sakhalin Region (167.6 thousand) and the Republic of Sakha (165.6 thousand).

The minimum cost of secondary housing, in addition to the Republic of Ingushetia, is also in the Chechen Republic (41.9 thousand rubles per 1 sq. m), Smolensk region (57.4 thousand), Orenburg region (58.4 thousand) and Kurgan region ( 60.2 thousand).

The highest prices for secondary housing are predictably in Moscow (267.7 thousand), St. Petersburg (175.7 thousand) and Sevastopol (151.2 thousand rubles).

On October 1, the federal company Etazhi told Izvestia that over the past month in some large Russian cities, the average cost per square meter of secondary housing has increased by more than 3%.

The maximum monthly increase in the average cost per square meter of secondary housing among cities with a population of over a million was recorded in Krasnoyarsk (+3.4%), Omsk and Chelyabinsk (+3.3%), Perm (+3.2%), Krasnodar and Volgograd (+3 %), Kazan and Moscow (+2.8%), Yekaterinburg (+2.4%) and Nizhny Novgorod (+2.1%).