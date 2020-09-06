Within the second quarter of this 12 months, the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug turned the area with the best employment of the inhabitants – 74.3% of residents work there, studies RT…

That is adopted by Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (71.7%), Magadan Area (68.4%), Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (67.9%) and Kamchatka (67.7%).

The bottom stage of employment was famous in North Ossetia (39.2%), Dagestan (43.2%), Karachay-Cherkessia (45.4%).

It’s famous that 66.3% and 65.5% of residents labored in Moscow and St. Petersburg within the second quarter, respectively.

The typical employment price throughout the nation in Could-June was 58%, which is 1.2% lower than within the second quarter of final 12 months.

Earlier it was reported that the variety of formally registered unemployed residents within the Russian Federation throughout the pandemic elevated from 727 thousand to three.6 million folks. The Ministry of Labor expects to return to the pre-crisis unemployment price by the tip of 2021.