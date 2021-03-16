The regions of Russia where the most affordable apartments are sold on the secondary market are Ingushetia (an average of one million rubles for a standard 45 “square” apartment), Vladimir (1.7 million rubles) and Kurgan regions (1.75 million rubles). RBC writes about this with reference to a study of the DomClick service, which is part of the Sberbank ecosystem.

Analysts also named Kalmykia (on average 1.76 million rubles) and Mari El (1.77 million rubles). This is followed by the Chelyabinsk, Bryansk, Pskov, Saratov regions and Kabardino-Balkaria.

Related materials Like at home Renting an apartment in Russia is getting cheaper. What to choose: rent or mortgage?

If we talk about the regions with the cheapest housing in new buildings, then the Kurgan region (on average 1.73 million rubles), Orenburg (1.74 million rubles) and Ivanovskaya (1.8 million rubles) are in the lead. The top five are Pskov (1.85 million rubles) and Saratov regions (almost two million rubles).

Experts emphasize that pricing is influenced by many factors, and the situation is unique in each region. In addition, DomClick noted, when there is a shortage of new housing, all potential demand is directed to the secondary market, which also keeps prices on it.

At the end of 2020, the most expensive “odnushki” in the secondary market of large cities of the country were sold in Moscow (an average of 230.5 thousand rubles per square meter), St. Petersburg (144.7 thousand rubles), Vladivostok (128.4 thousand rubles) , Sochi (125 thousand rubles) and Balashikha near Moscow (119.5 thousand rubles).

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]