The highest salary in Russia is received by the oil workers of Sakhalin, which averages about 380 thousand rubles per month, follows from the study “RIA News“.

Moscow is in second place. So, in the capital in the financial sector, the average salary is 187 thousand rubles a month, in the IT sector – 179 thousand rubles, in the wholesale trade – 154 thousand rubles.

The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug closes the top three, where the average salary in oil and gas production exceeds 170 thousand rubles.

The top ten also includes St. Petersburg, the Chukotka Autonomous District, the Murmansk Region, the Magadan Region, the Nenets Autonomous District and the Kamchatka Territory.

Thus, the leaders of the rating are the largest cities of the country and regions associated with the extraction of minerals and specializing in fishing.

