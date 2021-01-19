The largest proportion of deaths of patients with COVID-19 was recorded in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, St. Petersburg and Moscow. In these regions, more than 30 percent of deaths were accompanied by coronavirus infection. This is evidenced by the results of a study by the analytical service of the international audit and consulting network FinExpertiza, obtained on the basis of Rosstat data. The research was received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

So, as of November 2020, in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the proportion of deaths associated with coronavirus was 39.9 percent, in St. Petersburg – 33.7 percent, in Moscow – 31.4 percent. In addition, the anti-mortality rating includes Altai Territory (28.1 percent), Yakutia (27.3 percent), Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (26 percent) and Moscow Region (25.4 percent).

Among the regions in which the coronavirus was listed as the main cause of death, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and St. Petersburg also share the first two places with indicators of 28.8 and 23.7 percent, respectively. Moscow is on the fifth line in it (20.3 percent). Altai and Yakutia are also among the leaders (23.4 and 20.4 percent, respectively).

In general, in Russia, mortality among patients with coronavirus was 16.2 percent as of November 2020. The main cause of COVID-19 was indicated in 8.9 percent of cases.

The study was carried out according to Rosstat data, FinExpertiza noted. Unlike the headquarters, Rosstat also takes into account cases when COVID-19 was a concomitant disease in the statistics of mortality from coronavirus.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova called the coronavirus the cause of almost all the increase in mortality in Russia. Over the 11 months of 2020, she said, mortality increased by 13.7 percent, with more than 81 percent of this increase being attributed to COVID-19 and its consequences.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on December 5, 2020 with doctors and teachers. Mass vaccination started on December 18. Vaccinations are mainly given with Sputnik V, the world’s first registered vaccine. According to President Vladimir Putin, “no other drugs of this kind demonstrate this level of protection and this degree of safety.”