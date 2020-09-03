Frosts are expected in the coming days in the south of Siberia, the Urals, Karelia and the northeast of the Volga region. This was announced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand, reports RIA News…

Such a decrease in temperature is caused by the fact that the anticyclone established over the center of the European territory of Russia provides an influx of cold masses along the periphery.

In the east of the European part of the country, temperatures will drop to minus 2 degrees.

Also, frosts will be in the Sverdlovsk, Perm, Chelyabinsk regions, in the mountains of Transbaikalia, in the north-east of the Irkutsk region and in the Kostroma region.

Earlier, Vilfand spoke about the deteriorating weather conditions in the southeast of Russia. Very strong winds will form in the Sea of ​​Japan, and waves will reach 9 meters and go to the continent.