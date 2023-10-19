Last week, the United States issued a “security alert” reminding its citizens that there is a “traveler warning” about Colombia.

That alert was issued by the United States Department of State in May of this year and in it it recommended reconsidering visits to Colombia given the actions of armed groups and other forms of crime.

Specifically, The alert applies to the areas of Arauca, Cauca, Norte de Santander and the border with Venezuela. And it warns about the risks of crimes such as homicides and assaults that North American tourists could be subjected to in these regions.

Regarding the border with Venezuela, the State Department warns that since it is not “clearly marked,” Tourists from the United States traveling through the area run the “risk of accidentally crossing into Venezuela”.

These types of “security alerts” are routine and are issued directly from US diplomatic representations around the world in relation to specific developments in each country.

The latest on Colombia is on May 11, when the United States renewed its warning and kept the country in category 3, which implies reconsidering trips.

That said, the traveler warning has weighed on Colombia for at least 25 years and has rarely changed category except in the times of covid-19, when it was raised to level 4, the most severe, and which asks not to visit that destination.

Periodically, travel advisories modify the type of dangers faced by citizens of the United States and certain areas of the country that are more or less dangerous.

In its “security alert” last week, the Embassy in Bogotá reiterated that the dangers outlined in May remain.

At level 1, the US government considers that you can travel to the destination simply with normal precautions. For its part, level 2 recommends extreme care.