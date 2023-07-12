The annual inflation rate in America slowed, more than expected, during the month of June, to reach 3 percent, compared to 4 percent in May.

stock movements

The Saudi market index rose by 0.5 percent, continuing the gains it achieved in the previous session, supported by the rise of Banque Saudi Fransi by 5.2 percent.

Daniel Taqi El Din, CEO of the Middle East and North Africa region at BD Suisse, said that the recent recovery in oil prices could also contribute to improving the expectations of dealers.

“At the same time, the market may continue to be exposed to some downside risks with the possibility of correcting them if traders move to lock in their gains,” he added.

The Abu Dhabi Financial Market index rose 0.3 percent, while the Dubai Financial Market index gave up its early gains and closed unchanged.

Outside the Gulf region, the Egyptian blue-chip index declined 0.1 percent, affected by a 3.2 percent drop in the share of Misr Fertilizer Production Company.