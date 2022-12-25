Oil prices stabilized at an increase of about $3 a barrel on Friday, achieving gains for the second week in a row after Moscow said it might cut crude production in response to the Group of Seven imposing a price ceiling on Russian oil exports.

The Russian Information Agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday that Moscow may cut its oil production by between five and seven percent in early 2023 as part of its response to the price ceiling for its oil.

stock movements

The main index in Saudi Arabia rose 0.2 percent, ending two sessions of losses, supported by a 1.9 percent rise in the share of Retal Urban Development and a one percent increase in the share of Al Rajhi Bank.

And the Saudi parallel stock index, “Nomu, closed at a high of 138.50 points, to close at the level of 18,819.37 points.

Daniel Takieddine, CEO of Middle East and North Africa at BD Suisse, said the Saudi market may maintain a stronger position this week if oil prices continue to rise.

“However, price corrections could still pose a threat,” he added.

The Amman Stock Exchange fell 0.2 percent, the Kuwait Stock Exchange fell 0.4 percent, while the Bahrain Stock Exchange rose 0.4 percent.

Outside the Gulf region, the leading index of the Egyptian Stock Exchange declined by 0.7 percent, extending losses from the previous session.