After months overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals in the Region of Murcia continue to empty their Covid plants. Currently, there are 30 patients admitted, nine of them in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), a figure that had not been recorded since last August 10.

The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health notified this Wednesday 60 new positives, six less than the previous day. However, the number of active cases rises again, for the second day in a row, to 499. Healthcare workers in the Region carried out 2,595 PCR or antigen tests in the last 24 hours, so the positivity rate drops to 2.3%.

Of the 60 new cases, 27 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, four to Los Alcázares, four to Cartagena, four to La Unión, three to Jumilla, three to Lorca, two to Cieza, two to Molina de Segura, two to San Pedro del Pinatar and two to Las Torres de Cotillas. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

Health reported that The Region of Murcia did not register any death due to Covid this WednesdayTherefore, the total number of deaths remains at 1,605. The number of people affected by the coronavirus in the Region has risen to 113,882 since the start of the pandemic.