The interurban roads of the Region of Murcia registered, from January 1 to March 29, 2021, eleven deaths in traffic accidents, compared to the nine in the same period of 2020, which represents an increase of 22%. This announcement coincides with the presentation of the campaign and special traffic device on the occasion of Easter, according to data provided by the DGT in a statement.

72% of those injured on regional roads were men, 55% were drivers and the average age was 43 years. The 60% of those forced to wear a belt did not use it (Ten drivers and six passengers were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident). The days with the most deaths were on weekends, with 82% of accidents from Friday to Sunday.

In addition, 45% died on conventional roads, 45% on highways and 10% on another type of road (local road). Regarding the location of the accidents, it should be noted that 70% of accidents are concentrated in the municipalities of Cartagena, Mazarrón and Los Alcázares, reinforcing the surveillance of the Civil Guard Traffic Sector in the coastal area.

50% of the accidents were due to leaving the road, 20% due to collision, 20% due to another type of accident and 10% due to run over. Regarding urban roads, the same sources indicated that so far this year there have been no fatalities. In 2020, during the first quarter, three people lost their lives on urban roads (a motorcycle driver and two pedestrians).

New traffic campaign



The General Directorate of Traffic launches a new media outreach campaign on the importance of wearing seat belts, at a time when indicators are showing less use. In 2020, with 24-hour accident data on interurban roads, the percentage of deaths in tourism and vans who did not use said safety device increased from 22% to 26%. In 2021 in the Region, the non-use of seat belts in fatalities has risen to 60%.

In the latest belt use surveillance campaign, which the DGT carried out between March 8 and 14, the number of drivers who were not wearing it on interurban roads rose to 216, which is 1.24% of the total controlled. The campaign, announced last Thursday by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, in his appearance before the Road Safety and Sustainable Mobility Commission of Congress, can be heard on different radio stations and viewed on television, digital and networks social (#PareceCosaDelPasado). It aims to strengthen the idea that its use is the best life insurance when traveling by car.

For this, the DGT recovers an advertisement that it aired on television in 1973 and in which it was said: “For your safety wear your seat belt”; a message that seems like a thing of the past, but that is not, since after almost 50 years Traffic has to continue insisting on the importance of its use because in the 21st century one in four deaths in traffic accidents did not wear it at the time of the incident. This awareness-raising action is launched in an atypical Holy Week and in which there will be no long-distance trips.

The perimeter closure restrictions they will make the trips short and circumscribed to the province or the autonomous community, depending on the cases, but not for that reason absent of risk. In fact, last March 19, in which there were also perimeter closures in those communities in which this day was a public holiday, became the second day of the year with the highest number of deaths (nine people lost their lives on the roads, two of them in the Region of Murcia).

With this campaign, Traffic wants to remember the importance of not lowering our guard on these short trips, starting with the obligation to wear a seat belt and continuing with the adoption of the rest of correct and respectful behaviors on the road.

Second year without special operation



Although this year there is no special Easter operation as it is known, the Traffic Management Centers that the DGT has throughout the national territory that are operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, may establish, if necessary, the relevant traffic management and ordering measures. It is foreseeable that in the Region intraprovincial trips will be numerous, concentrating on short trips to second homes and leisure areas.

In addition, due to the absence of long-distance journeys and a lower volume of traffic, the DGT has lifted the restrictions that it usually carried out on these dates on heavy vehicles, special vehicles and sports events.