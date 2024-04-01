The first children's burn department in the region has been created at the Ivano-Matreninsky Children's Clinical Hospital in Irkutsk. The opening took place on Monday, April 1, according to the government of the Irkutsk region.

“The new children's department will treat children with any kind of burns – thermal, chemical, radiation, electrical. All medical workers were trained in the specialty “combustiology,” said the acting director. Minister of Health of the region Andrey Modestov.

20 million rubles were allocated from the regional budget to equip the department, the news agency clarifies. IrkutskMedia. They were used to purchase medical equipment and specialized beds.

Children from all over the region will receive help in the new department. Transportation will be carried out by ambulance and air ambulance teams.

Previously, specialized care was provided to children in the burn center of Irkutsk City Hospital No. 3 – in the same room as adults.