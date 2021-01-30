The deficit of the public administrations as a whole stood at 87,603 million euros until November 2020, which means multiplying by more than four the figure registered a year earlier as a result of the impact of the pandemic, so it rises to 7.82% of Spanish GDP.

In Murcia, the gap was 0.83% of regional GDP until November, standing at 242 million euros, compared to 1.34% registered in 2019. This represents a reduction of 191 million.

The State deficit in the first eleven months of 2020 stands at 72,256 million, which is equivalent to 6.45% of GDP. This evolution, explains the Ministry of Finance, is due to the decrease in income of 12.7%, to 162,429 million, although it moderates the fall compared to previous months; while expenses grew by 19.2%, to 234,685 million, corresponding almost 87% of the increase registered to expenses due to the health emergency. In fact, the most notable spending increases have been in transfers to Social Security and communities to guarantee sufficient resources in the fight against the pandemic, says the department of María Jesús Montero.

The improvement of the regional accounts is due to the strong money transfers from the State to combat the crisis



The communities, for their part, have registered a surplus of 3,223 million, which represents 0.29% of GDP, compared to 0.25% of GDP registered a year ago. This positive evolution is due to various measures adopted by the central government to guarantee the financial resources necessary to face the current crisis.

Differences



In this context, all the autonomous regions, except Navarra and the Basque Country, registered a more positive behavior until November 2020 than a year ago. In addition, except for these two regions and Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community and Murcia, the rest. That is to say, a total of 12 communities, manage to place themselves in surplus. The impact derived from the pandemic on regional administrations reaches 7,089 million in social and health spending until November.

In the penultimate month of 2020, Social Security funds dragged a deficit of 1.65% of GDP, a figure that is impacted by the effects of the health, economic and social crisis caused by the pandemic. Until November, its resources have increased by 14.1% due to transfers received from the State in June compared to non-financial expenses, which increased by 22.1%.

Social Security thus registered a gap of 5,111 million, 0.46% of GDP, a figure that reflects the impact of the transfer of 18,003 million received from the budget. The income obtained from social contributions increased by 1,727 million, due to the revaluation for 2020 of the Minimum Interprofessional Salary and the subsequent update of the minimum bases and the minimum contribution limit. On the expenditure side, social benefits other than social transfers in kind stood at 142,907 million, 8.8% more than the previous year, mainly due to the extraordinary benefit for the cessation of activity of the self-employed, as well as to the temporary work disability benefit that covers those affected by Covid.

Regarding the spending on subsidies of the system, this amounts to 6,768 million, of which 97% is due to bonuses and exemptions from social contributions.

The State Public Employment Service registered a deficit of 13,245 million until November. Social security contributions fell 0.9%, compared to unemployment benefits that grew to reach 33,392 million in November.

As in previous months, the evolution of this heading is affected by the recognition of unemployment benefit in the ERTES, as well as by the exceptional unemployment benefit due to the end of a temporary contract or the extraordinary allowance for lack of activity for Household employees. The set of all of them represents an expense at the end of November of 14,364 million, so that the beneficiaries of these benefits derived from Covid-19 represent 54.8% of the total beneficiaries due to unemployment.