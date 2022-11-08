Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

The United States of America stressed that there is no military solution to the crisis in Libya, reiterating its strong rejection of any use of violence anywhere and emphasizing support for the full implementation of the October 23, 2020 ceasefire agreement, calling at the same time to focus all efforts on moving towards holding elections that enjoy support in All parts of Libya and restore the sovereignty of the country in full.

Hala Ghrait, a regional spokeswoman for the US State Department, confirmed in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad that the United States believes that there is no military solution to the crisis in Libya, reiterating her country’s strong rejection of any use of violence, and stressing Washington’s support for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement. .

Ghrait welcomed the pledge of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Abdullah Bathili, on the Libyan national consensus in order to move forward with preparations for the elections, as well as his intention to revive the security track, noting her country’s support for the efforts of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to promote political stability and reconciliation among Libyans, and to support the mediation of the United Nations. which aims to lay a constitutional basis to enable free, fair and inclusive presidential and parliamentary elections in all parts of Libya as soon as possible.

It is noteworthy that Libya suffers from severe political polarization and division that threatens the military path supported by the United Nations Mission in Libya, which has stressed on several occasions since the new envoy Abdullah Bathili assumed its support for the political solution, and its quest to activate the military path to unify the Libyan military institution.

The regional spokeswoman for the US State Department stressed the United States’ support for the overwhelming demands of the Libyan people to choose their leaders through free and fair elections, noting that this requires diligent work in accordance with the constitutional foundations of elections.

She stressed that the only viable way forward is through a “road map” for credible elections that would enable Libyan voters to choose their leaders to push the country toward stability and prosperity, noting that the United States would provide any support required from the UN envoy to Libya.

The US official called on the international community to work closely with the United Nations Special Representative, noting the Libyan people’s demand for an opportunity to choose their leaders through free and fair elections, stressing that this is necessary to legitimize and ensure accountability.

She pointed to the United States’ encouragement of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to prioritize efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the institutions of the Libyan state, as well as the work of the United Nations Ceasefire Monitoring Mission, considering that it is assisting the Libyan Joint Military Committee “5 + 5” in overseeing the withdrawal. Prompt for all troops, foreign forces, fighters and mercenaries.

In a related context, the US envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, reiterated his country’s desire to support Libya in order to hold the elections, as “the main goal of all groups of the people.”

This came during Norland’s meeting, yesterday, with the Prime Minister of the National Unity Government, Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, in Tripoli, according to a statement by the Government Information Office.

The statement indicated that the meeting was devoted to discussing the efforts made to make the elections a success, and work to address the obstacles facing their implementation.

He also touched on discussing government spending and the steps taken by the government regarding transparency, and working to support the steps taken in this file.

The meeting also discussed a number of joint economic and legal files between the two countries, in order to create an effective partnership between the two countries, foremost of which is the return of the US embassy to work from Tripoli, “working from Tunisia since the 2014 clashes.”

The statement stated that the US envoy welcomed the efforts made by the government in its preparation for holding elections if the constitutional basis is available.

For his part, Dabaiba stressed the need to mobilize the international community to resolve the difficulties that impede holding the elections, the most important of which is the “constitutional rule” that is still unclear.

Dabaiba stressed, according to the statement, the government’s readiness to play its role in order to make the elections a success.

Libya is seeking to reach elections as soon as possible to resolve its crisis represented by a conflict between a government appointed by the House of Representatives headed by Fathi Bashagha and the internationally recognized government of Dabaiba, which refuses to surrender except to a government that comes through a new elected parliament.

While the United Nations is conducting a dialogue between the House of Representatives and the state to reach a “constitutional basis” according to which these elections will be held, questions have recently arisen about the identity of the executive body that will secure and supervise the elections.