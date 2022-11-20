The “Manama Dialogue”, which will continue until Sunday, will discuss the most prominent political and security files that pose a challenge to the security of the Middle East region, in addition to the direct and indirect repercussions of global conflicts and conflicts on the security of the region.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, Gharit said that Washington “has always looked forward to participating in the Manama Dialogue because it gives us an opportunity to talk with our partners about our common concerns, in addition to the opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen existing and strong cooperation.”

She explained that this year in particular, the United States had a high-level delegation from various US ministries and agencies, such as Undersecretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, and Central Command Commander General Korella.

She added, “The participants in the dialogue carried a clear message of the inevitability of partnership, as the United States is fully committed to its partners, not only in our long-term bilateral relations, but also on the multilateral level through the concept of what we call (integrated deterrence).”

The US State Department spokeswoman explained the concept of “integrated deterrence” as meaning:

Making simultaneous investments in advanced military capabilities and concepts in all fields, not only on land, air and sea, but also in cyberspace and abroad.

Work to promote interoperability and secure communications across defense sectors.

Maintain a solid schedule of trainings and identify areas to improve our potential for teamwork.

At the strategic level, one of the most important elements of integrated deterrence is leveraging our unrivaled network of partners to build large and effective coalitions to advance common security objectives.

cooperation in the Middle East

Regarding its policy in the Middle East, Gharit explained that the United States is building a regional structure with its partners in order to enhance cooperation, deter opponents, and set conditions for a more stable and integrated future.

And she continued, “In the Manama Dialogue, we reaffirm the importance that the United States attaches to its decades-old strategic partnerships in the Middle East region, and we affirm our permanent commitment to the security and defense of Washington’s partners for their lands.”

She pointed out that the US administration is taking many measures to support stability in the Middle East region, “beginning with our security and defense partnerships, all the way to exchanging experiences, information, and joint military exercises.”

She stressed that the United States will not allow foreign or regional powers to endanger freedom of navigation through the waterways of the Middle East, and will not tolerate efforts by any country to dominate another or the region through military build-ups, incursions, or threats.

According to the US State Department spokeswoman, President Joe Biden’s administration is working side by side to reduce tensions, de-escalate, and end conflicts wherever possible through diplomacy.

Four sessions were held, on Saturday, on the second day of the Manama Dialogue, which discussed the United States’ security partnerships in the Middle East, the impact of conflicts outside the region on the Middle East, in addition to reviewing Middle Eastern initiatives to resolve regional conflicts.

The last day will discuss maritime straits security files, modernization of defense methods and new technology, and new security partnerships in the Middle East.

The Manama Dialogue has been organized annually in the Bahraini capital, Manama, since 2004. The forum brings together dozens of official officials, businessmen, international personalities, economists, politicians, and strategic thinkers from Asia, Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe to exchange views on security challenges.