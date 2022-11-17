Molina de Segura hosted on Friday the second edition of the Forum for the Self-Employed in the Region of Murcia, organized by the Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, through the General Directorate of Commerce and Business Innovation. A forum held in the Virginia Martínez Fernández Auditorium, in the Mudem, where the participating freelancers and SMEs were able to publicize their services and products.

It is a meeting to value the work and services provided by the self-employed in the Region and that can be acquired by other self-employed workers and companies that allow them to grow in competitiveness. In addition, a response is given to challenges that the self-employed worker must face such as digitization, the new people management, the change in the business model, sustainability, innovation, collaboration as a way to gain size, the generational relief and entry into new sectors with greater added value and with more future and time for training.

The general director of the Self-Employed, Labor and Social Economy of the Region of Murcia, Antonio Pasqual del Riquelme Herrero, presented the first regional strategy for self-employment signed a month ago by President López Miras.

According to Pasqual del Riquelme, it is expected to incorporate 5,000 self-employed workers in the coming years thanks to the expansion of the zero quota, one of the 55 actions contemplated in the strategy. The mayor of Molina de Segura, Eliseo García, took the opportunity to list some of the initiatives that the City Council is carrying out aimed at the commercial and business sector, such as the creation of the Municipal Business Office or the revitalization of business areas.