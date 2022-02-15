EP Madrid Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 7:58 p.m.



The regional prosecutor’s offices have communicated to the State Attorney General’s Office the existence of 62 cases referring to sexual abuse of minors in religious congregations, schools and other institutions dependent on the Church. While waiting to know the official figure that the body chaired by Dolores Delgado seeks, it is concluded that six are provisionally archived.

In compliance with an order of January 31, the Public Ministry granted a period of ten days to the 17 autonomous prosecutors, which was fulfilled this Monday, “for the sending of all the documentation related to procedures initiated both in judicial and fiscal headquarters” .

Catalonia is the community that accumulates the most criminal cases, with 14. Three of them are currently provisionally dismissed; and in another case, some preliminary proceedings of a court in Mataró (Barcelona), the procedure is archived by prescription.

Next comes Galicia, with seven open procedures, and five in the Balearic Islands, Murcia and Castilla la Mancha. The Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Andalusia, Ceuta and Melilla maintains five investigation proceedings open in the provinces of Seville, Malaga, Granada and Córdoba, along with other proceedings instructed by the Ceuta Prosecutor’s Office.