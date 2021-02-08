Recovering 40.5 million euros in two years is the objective that the Autonomous Community has set with the Plan for the Prevention and Fight against Tax Fraud 2021-22 that it will begin to deploy. This amount means that for every euro invested in the Murcian economy, 32.84 euros would be added to the public coffers, according to the estimates made.

This was revealed this Monday by the Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, who presented the main details of this initiative in an appearance together with the general secretaries of the Croem employer, José Rosique, and the unions CC OO and UGT, Santiago Navarro and Antonio Jiménez, respectively.

Specifically, it is structured around three strategic lines: prevention, the fight against fraud and the search for strategic alliances. Although a determined bet is made to prevent. To this end, a total of nine tax-type measures and dissemination, information and awareness-raising about the serious damage caused by tax fraud to society as a whole will be implemented. Among the preventive lines, and to which 380,000 euros are allocated, the new taxpayer service model stands out. This is where the Taxpayer Service and Defense Office is framed, aimed at helping to improve the quality of the services provided by the Tax Agency. Also playing an important role is the commitment to proximity and promoting digitization.

The second of the lines contains a dozen measures to which a total of 153,000 euros will be allocated. These include, for example, the creation of a complaints mailbox that will be made available to citizens so that they can collaborate in the detection of tax fraud.

In this area, the implementation of digitization technologies also stands out, using advanced computer tools that by means of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence will make it possible to cross public data from different sources to identify patterns of possible fraud. Thus, for example, information on properties, water or electricity consumption can be crossed in places where apparently there is no company installed or on the sale of vehicles, among other things.

“Maximize every euro”



The budget for the complete development of the plan amounts to 1.2 million euros. Always with the aim of “raising awareness among natural and legal persons and facilitating compliance with their tax obligations is especially important in a situation such as the current one, in which we need to strengthen our health, our education and our social policies to stop the pandemic and maximize each euro to reactivate our economy, “said the counselor.

In total, up to 32 specific measures are registered in this initiative, included in the Regional Pact for Social Dialogue and which has been coordinated and agreed with the social agents.