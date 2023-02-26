stock movements

The main index in Saudi Arabia fell by 1 percent, to extend its losses for the sixth session in a row.

Shares in Retal Urban Development Company lost 3 percent, while Al-Rajhi Bank fell 1.8 percent.

Saudi Tadawul Holding Group fell 4.7 percent after its annual profit fell more than 27 percent to 424.6 million riyals.

Shares in Middle East Healthcare jumped 10 percent after its annual profit rose more than 300 percent from a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf region, Egypt’s blue-chip index, the EGX30, rose 1.2 percent, supported by gains in almost all sectors.

The share of the Commercial International Bank rose by 1.3 percent, and the share of Telecom Egypt by 4.2 percent.

In the Sultanate of Oman, the main index rose by 0.2 percent to 4659 points, while the index in Bahrain decreased by 0.1 percent to 1937 points.