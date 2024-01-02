The Regional Library (BRMU) is consolidating itself as one of the leading cultural institutions in the Community, offering increasing data both in number of members and in daily visitors and loans. «The data is very, very positive on all fronts. For a public library, these three pieces of information are the three fundamental factors and in all three there is very notable growth,” Juan José Lara, director of the space, tells LA VERDAD.

This year, the Regional Library has reached a record number of 215,000 members, the largest number in its history, a growth supported by data that indicates that its registrations will continue to increase. Specifically, in 2023 the BRMU has added more than 7,000 new members, which represents an increase of nearly 300 more members than last year's new members. Furthermore, of these 7,000 new registrations, 2,500 have occurred on the library buses, a fact that indicates the important work carried out by this service.

Regarding book loan data in paper format, it has exceeded 326,000, implying an increase of more than 26,000 loans compared to last year, and the library bus fleet has made more than 90,000 loans, which It means that more than 27% of the institution's total loans are made in this service.

The loan of books in digital format also increases, through the eBiblio platform, which closes the year with 186,000, which represents an increase of 15,000 compared to 2022. «During the pandemic we already know that there was an increase in reading rates, especially digitally, since we were confined for a long time. And it seems that the habit of reading is being adopted again. I also think that our policy of promoting reading is working. Furthermore, it is very curious that while the historical series indicated that digital was going to get closer to paper, this is still very far from happening and, in fact, from what we see in the data, the gap has widened a little more in favor of paper. The community is very pro-paper,” Lara values.

Likewise, the increase in visitors is especially relevant, which stands at around 339,000, which represents an increase of more than 33,000 visitors compared to 2022. «The growth in the number of visitors satisfies us very much. Given that one of the most used services was the study room, and now that the September exams have disappeared, we thought that this could be noticed in the number of visitors, but the opposite has happened. “We believe that the intense and diverse campaign of activities is attracting many people.”

«We take great care of our collection: we seek diversity and try to meet the public's desires»

“We are very happy,” says the director, who considers among the BRMU's notable actions “the promotion of mixed reading clubs, where some of the books are read on paper and others digitally”, something that also makes ” “The platform is working very well.” The different loan catalogs can be consulted on the weblibraryregional.carm.es/. “We are already well over half a million documents, both physically and digitally, and we take great care of our collection: we seek diversity and try to address the public's desires as quickly as possible.”

During 2023, prominent authors and cultural personalities such as Álex de la Iglesia, José Luis Garci, Carlos Boyero, Elvira Lindo, Paco Roca and Juan Gómez-Jurado have passed through the BRMU, attracting a large audience, however «We have many activities that are perhaps more humble and, yet, they fill up. In addition to the spectacular growth of reading clubs, over 400 throughout the Region, in children's activities as well as in certain workshops it is common for our quota of places to be filled within two hours of having offered them,” concludes the director.