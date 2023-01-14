THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, January 14, 2023, 10:28



The Regional Hemodonation Center has scheduled 15 calls for next week to encourage Murcians to donate blood in various municipalities. The mobile units will begin their tour on Monday the 16th in the assembly hall of the Ministry of Education (Avenida de la Fama in Murcia), from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and in the health centers of Monteagudo and Santomera, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, the professionals will travel to the headquarters of the Murcia Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs (Fremm) in Murcia to carry out extractions from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In the afternoon they will also be present at the health centers of Molinos Marfagones (Cartagena) and Totana.

On Wednesday they will go to the Official College of Pharmacists in the morning and to the San Antonio Catholic University (UCAM) from 09:30 to 14:00 and from 16:30 to 20:30. In the afternoon they will attend to the donors at the Cieza Este health center. On Thursday they will carry out the collections at the UCAM Cartagena Campus from 09:30 to 14:00 and in the afternoon they will carry out collections at the Jesús Marín de Molina de Segura health center and at the Santa Rosa de Lima de Lorca specialty center.

On Friday the 20th, donors will be able to go to the Abanilla and Puente Tocinos health centers and the Ribera de Molina social center in the afternoon. Likewise, donors can also go to the centers of Murcia (Regional Hemodonation Center), from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Cartagena (Virgen del Rosell Hospital), Monday and Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month.

The Regional Hemodonation Center reminds that there is a constant need for regular donations, since blood can only be kept for a limited time and then it is no longer usable. Therefore, regular blood donations by a sufficient number of healthy people are essential to guarantee the availability of safe blood when and where it is needed. In the Region of Murcia, 250 blood donations are needed per day to cope with the medical and surgical activity of the hospitals in the nine health areas. The full schedule of mobile teams can be found at

www.murciasalud.es/crh.