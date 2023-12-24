The Regional Hemodonation Center, attached to the Ministry of Health, has launched a campaign to recruit donors during Christmas to raise awareness among the population about the need to donate blood.

The initiative, with the motto 'This year, we need you more than ever. Come donate, share life', began on Monday, December 4, with the 'XIV Lorca Solidarity Blood Donation Marathon', in which 364 donors registered.

The director of the Regional Hemodonation Center, Marisa Lozano, pointed out that “we intend to continue promoting blood donations in order to maintain reserves and guarantee the supply of blood components to hospitals.” In this sense, she specified that “the donation is essential to be able to carry out hospital activity normally.”

With a view to the Christmas holidays, on Saturday, December 30, the mobile units will visit the Thader shopping center, where one will be installed all day, and on Thursday, January 4, 2024, in view of the Three Kings' holiday, the Hemodonación together with the Murcia City Council, organize a solidarity day in the plenary hall of the Consistory, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Donation in the nine hospitals



In addition, the 'We take care of you' program, developed by the Murcian Health Service (SMS) to improve the physical, emotional and work well-being of professionals, together with the Hemodonation Center, launch the '12 months/ 9' initiative. areas/ 1 cause', with which the nine health areas will be visited with blood donation days in the nine SMS hospitals, aimed at health and non-health personnel, users and family members.

Where to donate blood



Those interested in donating blood or becoming bone marrow donors can find out more at www.murciasalud.es/crh and on social networks, through @centro_de_hemodonacion on Instagram @CentroRegionaldeHemodonacion on Facebook and @donarsangreMU on X.

The director of the Hemodonation Center pointed out that “the purpose is to request the collaboration of the population to guarantee the supply of blood components to the hospitals of the Region, especially platelets, whose expiration date is only five days.”

The requirements to donate blood are met by the majority of the population, since it is only necessary to be between 18 and 65 years old, weigh more than 50 kilos and be in good health. The permanent donation points and times are: Regional Hemodonation Center in Murcia, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Santa María del Rosell Hospital in Cartagena, Monday and Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and second Saturday of each month, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; and the Santa Rosa de Lima specialty center in Lorca: first and third Thursday of each month.