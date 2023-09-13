Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 12:46



| Updated 1:26 p.m.

It was Vox this Wednesday who officially announced the time of the inauguration of the new councilors of the regional Government, which will be held tomorrow at the San Esteban Palace. The regional president, Fernando López Miras, had already reported his intention to announce the names of the new government council this Thursday, however further details were unknown.

Vox, through a press release in which it confirmed the attendance of the party leader, Santiago Abascal, at the event, went ahead of the head of the regional Executive and thus made public the time of the inauguration, which will be held at the headquarters. of the regional government starting at 11:00 a.m.

Thus, Abascal will travel to Murcia this Thursday to accompany the provincial president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, who will take office as vice president of the Community.

Minutes after the Vox statement, the regional government reported that López Miras will appear starting at 6:00 p.m. this Wednesday to announce the name of the new councilors.