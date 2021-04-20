The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, announced that his Executive will propose the modification of the decree of admission to educational centers, so that in the Region of Murcia “Let the families continue to decide which school or which institute their children go to”. In a press conference offered during his visit to the expansion and reform works of the Miguel de Cervantes Secondary Education Institute, López Miras announced that his Government is going to start this process “imminently”.

The families of the #RegionofMurcia they will be able to continue choosing their children’s school and institute. We guarantee that it is the parents, and not the politicians, who decide what educational model they want for their own. ✅ Freedom. pic.twitter.com/KH8A9pX5jK Fernando López Miras (@LopezMirasF) April 20, 2021

“We are going to fulfill our commitment to guarantee freedom in education and freedom of choice in schools,” according to López Miras, who explained that “freedom” in all areas is one of the “hallmarks” of his government , both in Education and in the economy. When asked how this modification will be made compatible with the current educational law -the so-called Celaá Law– López Miras advanced that, “evidently”, what his Government is going to propose is “A modification of that decree that allows to implement the free choice of the school center”.

In this sense, he advanced that it will be done “with all the recommendations and endorsements of the legal services, as it cannot be otherwise”, and announced that all contributions will be submitted to the Transparency Portal. Likewise, its objective is that it complies with «all the necessary administrative and legal procedures so that the next course is in force». The will with this modification of the admission decree, according to López Miras, is the »total free choice of the educational center« and that it be »exclusively» the parents of the Region who decide »with their will« to which school or which institute they want their children to attend.

López Miras recalled that, as of April 29, the activity will be totally face-to-face for Kindergarten students and, as of May 6, it will be totally face-to-face for Primary school students. “We also comply with the commitment of the Government of the Region to implement total presence as soon as the Health and Education technicians understood that the necessary sanitary and epidemiological conditions were in place,” he rectified.