Mobile phones will be prohibited in the classrooms of educational centers in the Region of Murcia. It is the decision that the regional Executive will approve this Thursday, after the Government Council, when it will analyze a report from the Ministry of Education that recommends this measure.

As explained by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, it will be proposed that the ban come into force as soon as possible, with an eye toward returning to school and institute after the Christmas vacation period. “It is something that responds to the concern of parents and the entire educational community,” explained the head of the Executive. He also explained that the ban on the use of mobile phones will obviously not affect the teaching tasks in which this tool is necessary.

The counselor has held meetings these days with more than 30 representatives of the educational community such as directors of educational centers, teachers, families, students, specialists in school coexistence, and State security forces, in order to know their position regarding the use of mobile devices in educational centers and as a prior step to the constitution of the working group of experts, which will hold its first meeting in January. These meetings have ensured that there is sufficient consensus to carry out the measure to prohibit the use of mobile phones and electronic devices in educational centers, with the shared objective of teaching children and young people to use technology responsibly.

The ban will be carried out at all educational stages, including Baccalaureate and Vocational Training, because it has been confirmed, according to the latest report from the Observatory for School Coexistence, that the percentage of student absences linked to the use of mobile phones increases in these stages. In addition, cell phones will have to be inactive.

A week ago, the regional government already announced that it was willing to take “a step forward” to adopt this measure if it was recommended by a working group in which all components of the educational community were represented, as well as experts in the field. , although he described as a “new change of opinion” the initiative of the minister of the sector, Pilar Alegría, who proposed “zero use” during school hours.

Alegría defended that cell phones should be completely prohibited during school hours in the six Primary years and that the use of smartphones will also be prohibited as a general rule during school hours in ESO, Baccalaureate and FP institutes with the sole exception except that the teacher authorizes them in class under his supervision and to develop pedagogical content.

The regional coexistence regulation already establishes sanctions to penalize the misuse of cell phones, which range from the removal of the phone when it is used without permission, which is a minor offense; up to expulsion in the event that it is used to record and humiliate classmates and teachers.