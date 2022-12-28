The regional government will ask Madrid to postpone the entry of the new tax on plastic for another year. This was announced this Wednesday by the Director General of Agriculture, Food Industry and Agrarian Cooperatives, Remedios García, after holding a meeting with representatives of the regional agri-food and plastic sector. “Once again the Government of Spain leaves our companies at a competitive disadvantage with this tax that, despite the fact that it will be applied throughout the European Union, in 2023 Spain will be the only country that will have it.”

For the regional Executive, this is not the time to record the products with a new tribute. «We are in a situation of inflation, rising energy costs and inputs. For this reason, we believe that it should be postponed because companies cannot face this tax pressure”, pointed out the general director of the Community, who assured that with the entry of this new tax the VAT reduction, announced this Tuesday by Moncloa, “will not be going to notice.”

The entry into force of the new tax, if it is not backed down before, is scheduled for this coming January 1. A situation for which, they warn from the Community, “no one is prepared.” “Not even the Treasury is clear about how the tax is going to be applied,” García reproached the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Ecological Transition. “Once again, consumers will be the ones who have to pay for it,” he added.

This is also appreciated by the organizations that attended the meeting at the Ronda de Levante Ministry of Proexport, Apoexpa, Fecoam, Asemuplast and Agrupal. Without going any further, the president of this last group, José García Gómez, recognized that this tax will end up being translated into the final price of the products. “We are trying to curb inflation in a situation of runaway cost increases and now it turns out that this adds more inflation.”

The representative of the food industry acknowledged that “as a sector committed to sustainability, we understand that this must be done”, but, he insisted, “this is not the time”. And, at the same time, he reminded that reducing plastic consumption is largely in the hands of consumers. “All the responsibility is being transferred to the industry,” he denounced.