Ana Martínez Vidal considers that “this behavior is not admissible. The Health Minister must assume his responsibility and leave the position » Ana Martínez Vidal, in a file image. / Guillermo Carrión / AGM

It took less than an hour for Ana Martínez Vidal, the regional government spokesperson, to request the resignation of the head of Health, Manuel Villegas, after LA VERDAD published exclusively on Tuesday that the counselor, along with senior officials from his department and hundreds of Community officials, the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered, despite the fact that the protocols limit the first phase of the campaign to workers in health centers.

«The vaccination protocol is very clear in the Region of Murcia. The Councilors are not yet vaccinated and it is very important that we be exemplary. This behavior is not permissible. The Minister of Health must assume his responsibility and leave the position, “he commented through his profile on Twitter.