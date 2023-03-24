Friday, March 24, 2023, 15:01



| Updated 15:53h.



The regional government will send a support device to join the extinction of the forest fire originated in Villanueva de Viver that affects the provinces of Castellón and Teruel from this Thursday. There are already 28 professionals on the way, with eight light vehicles and an extinction helicopter with a capacity of 1,200 liters of water.

The Community thus responds to the needs reported by the Head of Operations of the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies of the Generalitat Valenciana. The collaboration follows the offer made this morning by President López Miras to the presidents of Aragon and the Valencian Community, at which time he recalled that “in the fight against fire, we are all together.”

At 1:00 p.m. this Friday, the Villanueva de Viver forest fire had affected 3,000 hectares, has led to the eviction of 1,500 people and 420 troops were on the ground and 18 aerial means on the ground.