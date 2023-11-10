The content of the agreement reached between the PSOE and Junts for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez has accentuated the political tension and the positions of PP and Vox in the Region of Murcia, whose leaders see more reasons to take to the streets and raise their voices “to reject the amnesty, the negotiation of a referendum, the blackmail of the separatists and the inequality between Spaniards. The general secretary of the PSRM, José Vélez, for his part, defended the pact and proposed to López Miras that he dismiss José Ángel Antelo “if he wants to distance himself from the violent acts.”

In Cartagena, the president of the Community considered the agreement “a humiliation.” «Pedro Sánchez has swallowed everything, with the amnesty, with the self-determination referendum and with erasing the crimes of those who wanted to carry out a coup d’état, of the corrupt who have embezzled public money and of the violent ones who attacked people and forces. and State security forces,” he declared moments before beginning the centennial ceremony of the Heroes of Cavite and Santiago de Cuba monument in Cartagena.

“By seven votes”



In the opinion of López Miras, “it was not worth seven votes to humiliate and kneel all Spaniards for continuing to be president of the Government.” He forcefully emphasized that Spain “will not be the same again, it will not again have a rule of law, nor a legal system that guarantees the law in equality for all Spaniards.” He considered that Sánchez “is going to put the Government at the service of the independentists and this is a humiliation that we cannot allow, which is why now more than ever, those of us who defend the Constitution have to go out into the streets and say loud and clear that we oppose it.” to the amnesty, to the blackmail of the independence supporters. He said that it must be done “peacefully and in authorized concentrations.”

He recalled that next Sunday anyone can do it, starting at twelve noon in Murcia, in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga. “We are waiting for all the citizens of the Region of Murcia to be able to raise their voices against the amnesty and the blackmail of the separatists.” He concluded that the pact that both groups will sign “is illegal, unconstitutional, and goes against the legal system and numerous laws.” Previously, López Miras said that Pedro Sánchez “has consummated his” betrayal of Spain and the Spanish.

Antelo’s scuffle with the PP



The Presidency advisor and spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño, highlighted before knowing the content of the agreement that “there will be concessions” to the separatists, and “some we will know and others we will not” because the negotiation “has been opaque.” He considered that “all red lines have been crossed; “We are in an unacceptable scenario.” He confirmed the presence of representatives of the regional government at Sunday’s demonstration. When asked if the Government was represented by Vice President José Ángel Antelo at Tuesday’s protest in front of the PSOE headquarters, he was unequivocal, refusing to assess what the Vox leader does “in his personal capacity.”

Antelo announced in Lorca that the regional government is going to call institutional demonstrations against the amnesty law so that “all citizens, whatever they think, can come out to defend the Constitution because the unity of Spain is our right and our duty.” . He said that they still do not have a calendar and that they will wait for the law to be presented to “take steps forward.” He added that today the only organizer of the protests has been civil society and “we as a political group support them peacefully.”

Fernando López Miras. President of the community



«Pedro Sánchez has swallowed everything; “Now more than ever we have to take to the streets against independence blackmail, and do it peacefully.”

Marcos Ortuño. Advisor to the Presidency



“We will know about some transfers to the separatists and not others because they have been opaque; all red lines have been crossed.”

José Ángel Antelo. Vice President of the Govt. regional



“All citizens, whatever they think, must come out to defend the Constitution because it is our right and we owe it to the unity of Spain.”

Jose Velez. Secretary of the PSRM-PSOE



“If López Miras wants to distance himself from the violent acts of recent days and defend democracy, he only has the option of dismissing Antelo”

José María Albarracín. President of Croem



«A fugitive from justice has been legitimized as an interlocutor; and privileged treatment has been given to certain territories to the detriment of others.”

This led to a tug of war with his government partner, since the Office of the President corrected the vice president and assured that the decision to carry out these protests by the regional government had not been made. They clarified that Antelo “has only made one proposal.” The Vox spokesperson in the Regional Assembly, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, pointed out that the agreement is “bad news for Spain.”

Vélez focuses on Vox



The general secretary of the PSRM, José Vélez, focused on Vox and assured that “if López Miras wants to distance himself from the violent acts of recent days and demonstrate that he is on the side of coexistence and democracy,” he only has the option of “removing the leader of Vox”, José Ángel Antelo, from the regional government. “Otherwise, he will be the only one responsible for having a racist and xenophobic person as Security Advisor and vice president of the regional government, who legitimizes violence with his silence and inaction,” stressed the socialist leader.

Vélez recalled that last Wednesday Vox prevented the Regional Assembly from condemning the attacks on the headquarters of political parties, as well as the violent attitudes against media professionals, «López Miras must immediately dismiss José Ángel Antelo. The situation is already unsustainable. “It is very serious that the vice president of the regional government attended a demonstration in front of the headquarters of the Socialist Party in Murcia in which a journalist was attacked, and that more than 24 hours later he has still not condemned this attack,” he stated.