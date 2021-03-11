Prioritize the investments requested by the irrigation communities of the Region of Murcia Aimed at the improvement and modernization of agriculture and irrigation systems is what the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment, Antonio Luengo, demanded this Thursday from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Government sources reported regional in a statement.

This was transferred to the president of the Sociedad Estatal de Infraestructuras Agrarias SA (SEIASA), Francisco Rodríguez, after holding a meeting with him, in which the distribution of this line of funds from European aid for the recovery of the economy affected by Covid, framed in the National Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan 2021-2023.

The Community recently sent to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food 58 actions worth 230 million euros, which included the demands of 26 irrigation groups, among which are irrigation communities, general irrigation communities and central user boards.

Luengo highlighted that “total aid amounts to 536 million euros and we believe that a large part must fall on the Region of Murcia, in a way that responds to the objective of modernizing agriculture, launching innovative projects and promoting the circular economy and protecting the environment. Among them is of particular importance the improvement of water and energy efficiency and the reuse of wastewater in the agricultural sector, making the integral water cycle more efficient «.

In addition to environmental improvements, the advantages or productive benefits stand out, since it reinforces and strengthens the agri-food sector, which has demonstrated its productivity, profitability and generation of wealth in the Region.

«The Region of Murcia has been facing a modernization of its agricultural sector for years, adapting to the obligations to make it compatible with the environment, so that it is possible to face the effects of climate change, while achieving higher rates of water and energy efficiency “, concluded the counselor.