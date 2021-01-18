The regional government requested this Monday the central executive to delegate the management of European funds for the reactivation of the autonomous communities, “Just as it has been completely inhibited from managing the pandemic at a time of extreme gravity,” Community sources reported in a press release.

The Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, warned of the “risk” that the communities end up losing the funds provided by the European Union for economic and social reactivation and for the transformation of the productive and social model of European territories, “due to the incapacity that Sánchez and his 22 ministers are showing.

«The European Union has made the greatest effort in its history to support member countries in the most serious health, economic and social crisis in recent years, but in Spain this effort runs the risk of being sterile due to the mismanagement of an Executive that wants to use the recovery funds to obtain parliamentary support, ”according to Celdrán.

In this regard, the head of the Treasury pointed out that the distribution of ‘Next Generation’ funds by the EU was made with “objective, fair and transparent” criteria, and stressed that most European countries have created independent expert groups to carry out the distribution within their territories and define their respective recovery and resilience plans.

Against this, Celdrán points out, “in Spain it has been left in the hands of political commissars, which is a guarantee of partiality, sectarianism and political use of funds that do not belong to the Government or any party, but to all Spaniards” .

For Celdrán, «since last May, when Brussels announced the creation of this fund, the Government has only brought together the autonomous communities once, and at this point we do not know anything about how the funds will be distributed among the autonomous communities. € 24 billion from that fund that have already been included in the General State Budgets.

“The only thing we know is that the criteria set by the EU will not be applied, and the precedent of other distributions such as the Covid fund or recently the European ReactUE fund, where the Region has been systematically mistreated with the complicit silence of the Secretary General of the Murcian Socialists, makes us predict a new exercise of trilerismo to satisfy its government partners at the cost of equity, equality and balance between the autonomous communities, “he added.

In this sense, the head of the Treasury denounced the “information chaos created by the Government around European funds, the lack of coordination between ministries and the lack of official channels to clarify doubts.”

“Contrary to what it has done with the management of the pandemic, where the central government has disappeared, renounced any coordination role and left the communities to their fate, in the distribution of European funds it is leaving them out with a absolute lack of institutional loyalty to exercise total, arbitrary and sectarian control, “concluded the counselor.