The Ministry requests a technical, legal and economic analysis to incorporate this plant into the Ministry’s system
The regional government intends that the controversial Escombreras desalination plant remain under the umbrella of the State so that it is incorporated into the network of desalination plants of the Ministry for Ecological Transition. The Autonomous Community has attempted this integration on several occasions, and has done so again through the Segura Basin Plan that is being published today.
