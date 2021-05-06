The regional Executive has shown its “disagreement” with the payment of road tolls proposed by the central government and he has warned that peripheral regions, such as the Murcia region, “are seriously taxed when these types of measures are put in place.”

“They are considering an indiscriminate toll that severely harms the Region of Murcia, which is an exporting region and has a very powerful transport sector that will weigh down its economy and diminish its competitiveness,” said the head of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga.

The counselor described as “obscurantist” the measure proposed by the central government. «Again, faithful to his custom, Pedro Sánchez imposes a measure of cover, hides it during an electoral process, takes it out after the elections and all this without counting on the construction sector, or the transport sector, the Autonomous Communities or those affected of any kind, “he said in this regard.