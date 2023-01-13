Visit of López Miras to the plantation of 7,000 units of Aleppo pine in the Sierra del Molino de Calasparra. / CARM | Video: Claudio Caballero

The President of the Government of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, visited this Friday in the Sierra del Molino de Calasparra the 6.29-hectare reforestation project that the Disfrimur Group is carrying out, with the planting of 7,000 pine units carrasco that will extract more than 575 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

López Miras thanked this transport company “for being the first company in the region to adhere to a pioneering initiative of the regional government: to make public forest land available to companies so that they can carry out these reforestations and achieve climate neutrality by offsetting its carbon footprint.

Specifically, it is a measure of the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies that contemplates a voluntary agreement with companies to achieve climate neutrality, and that offers them the option of offsetting carbon dioxide emissions. of carbon through reforestation and improvement of forest masses.

During his visit, the head of the regional Executive learned first-hand about this project to create forest areas as sinks for greenhouse gases, called ‘Bosque Disfrimur’, which has an extension equivalent to ten football fields. For López Miras, “it is a unique environment that will benefit greatly, because the area was affected by fires in 2010 and 2016.”

“The commitment that companies such as Disfrimur show with the Region of Murcia is very important,” highlighted López Miras, who added that this project “opens the way for other companies that are going to join these reforestations, for the benefit of the protection of the environment and sustainability. For the regional president, these practices “demonstrate that public-private collaboration works”, and represent a further step “in the fight against climate change and the conservation of natural spaces rich in biodiversity, such as the Sierra del Molino”.

The area is classified as recovery of burnt areas, and included in the Natura 2000 Network as a Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA), as it is home to species such as eagle owls, peregrine falcons, stilts, stone curlews and red-billed choughs, and Place of Community Importance (LIC). In order to achieve a correct development of the repopulation, the company will maintain the area for five years after planting and, if necessary, will replace trees that have not survived the first year of planting. The project has a budget of 62,000 euros, fully financed by Disfrimur to carry out this carbon offset.