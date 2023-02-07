PS Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 08:35



A team of professional experts in rescues supported by two specialized rescue dogs, as well as a team for supporting structures, release and geolocation, among others. These are some of the human and material resources that the Region of Murcia has made available to the Government of Spain this Monday to help in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquakes that have claimed the lives of at least 2,600 people.

The Minister for the Environment, Juan María Vázquez, also responsible for Citizen Security and Emergencies, made various material and human resources available to the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ángeles Moreno, hours after the offer made by the president of the Community, Fernando Lopez Miras. Among the means proposed is the intervention of a team of experts from the Emergency Service of the City of Lorca, made up of an emergency technician and five rescuers trained in rescuing collapsed structures. They would be joined by four specialized volunteers.

From the Cartagena Fire Station, a dozen professionals could contribute, among which are Civil Protection volunteers, logistics experts and six rescue firefighters.

Regarding the material means that the Region of Murcia has offered, the counselor explained that the regional government is in a position to immediately send a team to shore up and stabilize structures to carry out rescues, a release team, another for sanitary immobilization, a logistics and transmission equipment, a light ATV vehicle with a trailer, a mini-excavator and two water treatment plants.

Likewise, it indicated that it makes available to the Government of Spain for this humanitarian mission a canine unit made up of two rescue dogs, as well as two geolocation teams and telescopic cameras. Generator sets and lighting equipment are also offered, as well as cutting and drilling equipment.

In addition, the counselor explained that the Region could also provide means to collaborate in the search for survivors, such as search cameras and geophones to detect buried people.

López Miras offers the collaboration of the Region



The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, conveys the condolences of his Executive to Syria and Turkey for the earthquake registered in the early hours of this Monday, and made available to both countries the means available to the Region.

«In the Region of Murcia we know what the force of the earth can do; We experienced it in Lorca in 2011″, said López Miras, after which he pointed out that, due to the experience acquired, “we are in a position to lend a hand in everything that is necessary”.

The regional leader has indicated that, in fact, he has already given instructions to offer the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “all the collaboration of the Government of the Region of Murcia to help in the work that is being carried out.” In line, he recalled that the Community has the Special Plan for Civil Protection against Seismic Risk in the Region of Murcia (SISMIMUR) and specialized technicians “who are available to the Government of Turkey to collaborate in whatever is necessary.”

Likewise, he conveyed to the Syrian and Turkish population “all the affection” of Murcian society “in these difficult times.”

The vice dean of UCAM leaves for Turkey



Manuel Pardo, vice dean of the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University (UCAM) and 061 nurse, is part of the United Firefighters Without Borders (BUSF) operation that travels to Turkey to participate in rescue efforts after the earthquake registered last morning, According to sources from the educational institution in a statement.