The regional government is committed to resuming the school year on the 10th with full presence and without additional measures. The position that the Executive will defend today in the Interterritorial Council was advanced by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, in a tweet. “The Covid technical committee of the Region of Murcia, having analyzed the incidence, vaccination and result of the measures adopted, proposes not to delay the return to classrooms after Christmas,” he said. “I hope that the central government will exercise its responsibility and avoid 17 different trips to school,” he added.

Already at a press conference, the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, explained that the decision is “based on epidemiological data, the status of vaccination and the history of contagion in schools.” Like López Miras, the counselor asked the Government of Spain that “this time coordination is exercised and begins throughout the national territory with unique criteria based on technical health reports.”

There are no changes foreseen in the protocol currently in force, whose measures are “those established by the Epidemiology service.” In this sense, the mandatory nature of masks for those over 6 years of age and the rest of the precautionary measures is maintained. Pedreño pointed out that the Ministry of Education will cover teachers who have to keep quarantine.

The PSRM calls for reinforcements



The PSRM-PSOE yesterday demanded that López Miras hire “the 1,500 teachers he fired and take measures to deal with the sixth wave in schools.” The regional deputy Antonio José Espín pointed out that the hiring of the Covid reinforcement teaching staff should serve to “unfold the largest groups, reduce the ratios and thus reduce the risk of contagion.” Likewise, he warned of the need to “guarantee adequate care for students in quarantine.”

Espín stressed as “essential” the realization of massive screening with antigen tests in educational centers, and that “the Ministry of Health accelerates the pace of pediatric vaccination and of active teachers.” The Socialists bet that the centers remain open and with “adequate face-to-face care as long as circumstances allow, for which the regional government has to recover all the reinforcement measures that it eliminated at the beginning of the course.”

The PSOE was answered by the regional deputy of the PP Víctor Martínez-Carrasco, who pointed out that “thanks to the decisions of Fernando López Miras, schools in the Region of Murcia are safe spaces against the pandemic.” The deputy pointed out that “if the PSOE are so concerned about returning to the classroom, they should ask Pedro Sánchez not to allow 17 different returns to school.”