The regional government is in favor of the fact that the mask is no longer mandatory outdoors as of July, and this will be stated today by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, at the weekly meeting of the Interterritorial Council. In fact, the matter was going to be addressed yesterday in the National Public Health Commission, but finally the opposition of some communities led to delay the debate to next week.

During a ceremony in La Croem, the President of the Community, Fernando López Miras, stressed that “the vaccination process is progressing at a good pace in the Region of Murcia”, so that “we can continue to advance with a firm and sure step towards that normality that we long for, without masks, at least, in open spaces ».

The elimination of the obligation of the mask outdoors “is something that very soon we will be in a position to do in the Region of Murcia,” stressed the president. However, he warned that it is a measure that “we must all face as one, as a country decision.” “It is time to take another step, to do so with all the precautions, with all the responsibility and with all the endorsements of the experts in Public Health and Epidemiology, who are the ones who have always guided all our decisions,” he added in statements. collected by Europa Press.

The position of the Murcian Government is shared by many other territories, such as Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Madrid, Castilla y León, Aragon and the Balearic Islands. But the abolition of the mask has the rejection for the moment of the Basque Country, Navarra, Extremadura or Andalusia, who consider it hasty. Some technicians from these administrations advocate considering lifting the ban when the incidence to 14 days falls below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the bar that marks the area of ​​low risk of infections. With this criterion, the Region of Murcia could free itself from the mask outdoors, given that the incidence is currently at 47.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The debate is expected to resume next week. The reports that the Ministry took yesterday to the Public Health Commission advocated the end of the obligation to wear the mask abroad, exclusively at times and places in which a safe distance can be maintained with people who are not living together. or do not belong to the same bubble group. Indoors, the mask will remain mandatory.

Change the law



The total or partial suppression of the obligation to wear this garment would entail a regulatory change. The so-called ‘new normal’ law (Law 2/2021 of last March) establishes that the mask must be worn at all times and in any situation as long as it remains in a public space and even if there is a safety distance. That regulation was the one that the communities and Healthcare agreed in the Interterritorial Council to “make flexible” (in practice, partially breach) to allow dispensing with the mask on beaches, swimming pools and other places of relaxation in the aquatic environment when sunbathing and without move. The Valencian Community has requested that, at least, it be allowed to remain on the beach without a mask from July, because it is still mandatory to walk on the sand, as well as in the entrances.

Mask loosening wins supporters. Fernando Simón, director of the Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center (Ccaes), assured on Monday that “we may be in a suitable situation to not be able to use it outdoors.” “As in France and Germany, we are waiting for the right moment,” he added.

The possibility of walking down the street without having to cover your mouth is getting closer thanks to the vaccination process. 91% of those over 50 in the Region have received at least the first dose, and 54.9% have completed the regimen. In Spain as a whole, coverage is 92% for the first dose and 57.5% for the full regimen.

President López Miras stressed that “very soon” it will be possible to start with the population between 30 and 39 years old. If the Health forecasts are met, that moment will come before the end of June. 43% of Murcians aged 40 to 49 have already received the first dose. López Miras made these statements during the signing of the ‘Collaboration Protocol for the mitigation of the adverse effects derived from the Covid-19 crisis’, signed by the Autonomous Community and the employer. The president of the CEOE Foundation, Fátima Báñez, highlighted the offer of Murcian companies to support the vaccination process. “If we add the capacity of the public sector with the private sector, we could achieve up to 20% or even 30% more immunization capacity,” he explained.