The regional government describes as “sectarian and extremist” the new housing law promoted by “Pedro Sánchez together with Bildu, ERC and Podemos, because it has been approved as a counterpart with the sole objective of satisfying the radical minorities that support the Government to prevent its fall, while undermining private property and the freedom of citizens.

This was stated yesterday by the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, who also assured that the law “will not solve the problems of access to housing for families because it has been proven that the measures it proposes cause exactly the opposite what they want.”

“The limitation by law of rental prices will cause a reduction in the supply of homes of this type, generating a parallel market that will mean a final increase in the cost of renting the tenant,” said the head of Fomento.

Likewise, it informed that it has asked the central government for the “urgent” convening of the Housing Sector Conference “to know the status of this bill, the scope of its application in our territory and the consequences that derive from it for the exercise of the housing policy of the Government of the Region of Murcia».

“Without consulting anything”



Díez de Revenga denounces that “the central government wants to impose an extremist model on the communities, through the invasion of exclusive regional powers without even having consulted us.” The counselor argued that “it is a useless law because to solve access to housing it is only limited to intervening in rental prices, when 80% of families live or want to do so in a home they own.”

The central government announced on Friday the unblocking of the housing law. The norm will limit the rise in rents to 2% in 2023 and to 3% in 2024. Another novelty is that the figure of the large holder goes from the owner of 10 properties to 5.