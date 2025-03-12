On March 12, 1985, the process began to convert the Royal Post Office in the official headquarters of the Government of the Community of Madrid. 40 years later, those who now have the Executive have approved in Governing Council an official statement that … Remember its history, its maximum protection as a good of cultural interest and its link to traditions as entrenched as the New Year’s Eve Bells. It is another step in the fight you maintain with the central government, which wants to declare it a place of memory for having hosted the General Security Directorate, during the Francoist period, and install a plaque that remembers it.

“The Royal Correos House and the Plaza that welcomes it has always been a scenario that collects all opinions,” recalls the statement, and also that sports gestures and commemorations of May 2 are held there.

During the reopening of the Royal Correos House after its reform in 1998, the king referred to Madrid as autonomy linked to solidarity with all others. “40 years later, it follows at the service of Madrid and entire Spain,” concludes the statement.

The regional and central government has crossed resources in the Constitutional on this particular, the first claiming invasion of powers – and the high court admitted it this Tuesday – and the second denouncing the legal breach they understand the community does.

In addition, the Regional Government has published on its social networks and on the Playmad platform a documentary in which several former presidents and other political personalities defend the character of the Royal Post Office as democratic headquarters and move away from the stigma that supposed that it would have been, during the Francoist era, headquarters of the DGS.

The regional government spokesman, Miguel Ángel García Martín, has advanced that in spring several acts will be carried out in tribute to this 40th anniversary of the date on which the Royal Post Office became host of the Autonomous Government.

Asked if these acts will be invited to the Government delegate, as a representative of the Central Executive in Madrid, García Martín has said that “we consider that the Government delegation in Madrid is a vacant headquarters, hopefully we would have a delegate and not a political commissioner of Pedro Sánchez, who lacks respect for President Díaz Ayuso and the institution; As long as we continue, we have nothing more to talk.

García Martín has congratulated the decision of the Constitutional and has rejected that Sánchez want to link the Royal Correos House with Franco, when “it is resignified and is the common house of all Madrid people,” he defended.