The Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, and the Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, during the meeting with the residents of Alumbres. / CARM

The regional Executive demands from the central government the need to build a railway variant that avoids the passage of freight transport through the Cartagena town of Alumbres, a request that is already included in the Pact for the Infrastructures of the Region of Murcia.

The Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, and the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, held a meeting on Wednesday with the neighborhood representatives of Alumbres and joined the social claim.

“We want to bring the voice of Alumbres to the institutions that have to make the bypass work possible,” said the minister, who indicated that “if we want to get the goods from the Port of Cartagena to the heart of Europe, they cannot go through half of Alums, and the solution is simple and consists of taking the railway out of the town».

Díez de Revenga announced that it will take the request to Adif so that it takes it into account when it improves the connection of the Port of Cartagena in the Mediterranean Corridor, changing the track to electrified international gauge, and also undertakes the Alumbres variant to prevent trains from passing of goods for this population.

The head of Development lamented the “continuous delays” of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda regarding the railway projects that affect Cartagena, “whose paralysis has been obvious since 2019.” In this regard, he recalled that the commitment of the previous central government was the railway integration of the port city in the Mediterranean Corridor in 2023 and that “when the government changed, the deadlines slipped and the planning changed.”

“There was a commitment from the Ministry that the informative study of the ZAL variant, which included the Alumbres variant, would be finished in December 2020 and we still do not know anything about it,” said the counselor.