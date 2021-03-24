The regional government raised this Wednesday the issue of the Russian veto on Spanish products in the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Madrid. Thus, the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, met with the Minister Counselor of the Embassy, ​​Dmitry Sokolov, and with the Counselor of the aforementioned diplomatic headquarters, Alexander Korchagin, to whom he sued “The urgent solution to the unfair treatment that the Russian veto gives to Spanish fruit and vegetable exporters, especially affecting those in the Region of Murcia.”

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucía, Carmen Crespo, the Spanish agri-food sector has been defended and “the opening of trade routes has been requested, after seven years blocked, which would allow us to expand the possibilities of growth of products, already highly demanded in other parts of the world for their quality, but which we still cannot export to Russia” , Luengo explained.

“For this reason, it is necessary for the Government of Spain to include in its political agenda actions aimed at ending the veto situation, and it is a request in which the Region of Murcia and Andalusia go hand in hand. Specifically, we ask that the agri-food sector be included among the working groups derived from the mixed intergovernmental commission established between the governments of Spain and the Russian Federation, “the counselor specified.

“Trade relations between the two countries should be a fundamental matter for the European Union and for the Spanish Minister of Agriculture, since we are talking about a fundamental export routeIf we consider that Russia has about 150 million inhabitants and that an early solution to the conflict could have multiple benefits for all, “added Luengo.

The head of Agriculture explained “To understand the seriousness of the matter we only have to compare the exports of 2014, when the Region of Murcia left more than 10,000 tons of products worth close to 9 million euros, and the data for 2020, when only 720 kilos of vegetables were exported for a value of 6,000 euros «.

Antonio Luengo stressed that «fortunately, More and more countries are demanding fruit and vegetables from the Region of Murcia, for its quality and the commitment of our producers and exporters, and the greater varieties that we sell abroad, while also receiving recognition for it. And, he added, “so it is incomprehensible that seven years later Russia maintains this veto”.

The counselor pointed out that “we do this defense of the interests of the Region of Murcia in coordination and joint work with agricultural organizations and associations of the agri-food sector, Asaja, COAG, UPA, Fecoam, Fecamur, Agrupal, Apoexpa, Proexport and Ailimpo, with whom we have held numerous meetings to collect the main concerns and try to find solutions «

“For the agri-food sector, to the serious consequences caused by the Russian veto, new challenges have been added such as the current pandemic and its restrictions, Brexit or the United States tariffs, which has become a greater concern for exporters and producers at a time when what they need most is security and certainty«, Concluded Luengo.