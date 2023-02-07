The Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Conchita Ruiz Caballero, during her visit to the Afamur day centre. / CARM

The Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality has increased by 14 concerted places in the day center of the Association of Relatives and Alzheimer’s Patients of the Region of Murcia (Afamur), which cares for people who suffer from this disease of cognitive deterioration and other types of dementias in the municipality of Murcia.

Afamur has a total of 60 places in said center, and those arranged by the Ministry through the Murcian Institute of Social Action (IMAS) now have 37, after this expansion. At the same time, Social Policy has also increased the funding allocated to Afamur by 10 percent, reaching 1.8 million euros until the year 2024.

The Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Conchita Ruiz Caballero, visited this Tuesday in El Puntal, in Murcia, the day center and the headquarters of Afamur, together with its president, Maite Palacín. There she highlighted the “magnificent work” carried out by the association’s professionals to care for people with dementia.

Ruiz Caballero also announced that the Ministry plans this year the concert of 50 new places for day centers for the elderly, to which Afamur will be able to apply again. This and other entities will be able to benefit from the budgetary increase of the regional government for the creation of places in residential and day centers, with an endowment of 3.5 million euros in total.

In addition to providing direct care to people with dementia, Afamur helps the relatives of these patients, in aspects such as access to updated information, advice or making psychological and legal resources available. Likewise, the association seeks to sensitize public opinion about Alzheimer’s, in order to eradicate prejudices and negative stereotypes.