This Monday, the regional Executive approved a spending ceiling of 6,526.5 million euros for 2024. It is the highest in history and exceeds this year’s figure by more than 500 million, as announced this Monday by the Minister of the Treasury, Luis. Alberto Marín, after an extraordinary meeting of the Government Council. The idea is that the spending limit “is endorsed by the Regional Assembly.”

The objective continues to be to approve the Accounts before the end of the year, although Marín charged against the central Government for not communicating the data on interim deliveries while in office. The calculations, according to the counselor, have been based on AIReF estimates, but the first step to promote the preparation of the Budgets “could not wait any longer.”

“It is a realistic, responsible and prudent spending ceiling,” said Luis Alberto Marín. The priority, he said, is to “protect quality public services” and “favor middle and most disadvantaged incomes.” Furthermore, the counselor once again attacked a financing system that increases “inequalities” between communities and “maintains Murcians as second-class citizens.” In fact, Marín stressed that the increase in non-financial income is not due to this financing system, but rather “is based on the high inflation that continues to suffocate Spaniards.”

The regional Executive had defended that it was waiting for “data on deliveries on account of the State to prepare the regional Budget”, since it “makes up practically 80%” of the total. However, the Community was left alone in its claim, since autonomies governed by the popular ones such as Madrid, Andalusia, Galicia, Valencia and Aragón have already presented their Accounts for next year.