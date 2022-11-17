The Government Council of the Region of Murcia approved this Thursday the decree-law of exceptional and urgent phytosanitary measures for the management of plant remains generated on the farm itself through controlled burning ‘in situ’. The objective is to prevent the proliferation and spread of harmful organisms in the Region of Murcia.

The purpose of the text is to regulate the conditions that must be present for the individualized authorization of the use of the method of burning agricultural or forestry plant remains from pruning or other cultivation operations generated on a farm.

This was reported by the spokesperson, Valle, Miguelez, explaining that “we have worked to respond to one of the main problems of our farmers.” “The controlled burning of said remains is the most appropriate phytosanitary measure for the elimination of some harmful organisms, although it can only be justified for reasons of exceptional phytosanitary conditions, thus becoming a measure for the prevention and control of pests and diseases,” added the counselor.

“The new decree-law takes into account, in addition to plant health, other aspects such as environmental protection and public health, which means offering a response to those interested with all the necessary legal guarantees,” said Miguelez.

To carry out the controlled burning of pruning remains, the interested party must submit to the General Directorate of Agriculture, Food Industry and Agrarian Cooperatives, with a minimum period of one month prior to burning, an application accompanied by a technical report.

After that, they must communicate to the City Council of the municipality in question the authorization of the Ministry for the adoption, if applicable, of complementary measures in terms of protection against air pollution and health, when the burning may affect due to its proximity to the population.

On the other hand, the spokesperson stressed that “we have taken advantage of the situation to update the extensive list of harmful crops and organisms that affect agricultural production, such as the inclusion of the tomato rugose virus.”

Law proposal in the Regional Assembly



The decree-law is approved when there is a bill presented by the PSOE in the Assembly with the same objective. This, according to regional government sources, was going to be processed by the single reading procedure, in order to speed up the procedures for its approval.

The aforementioned sources indicate that there is a report from the legal services of the Assembly that advise against processing by single reading, under article 142 of the Regulations.