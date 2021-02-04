López Miras asks not to generate “false expectations” and affirms that the restrictions will continue in March Nazarenes parade in the procession of the Brotherhood of the Resurrected, in Holy Week 2019. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM MANUEL BUITRAGO Thursday, February 4, 2021, 02:10



The escalations of the pandemic after the summer and Christmas due to the relaxation of sanitary measures, constitute serious precedents that nobody wants to be repeated again. In the midst of the devastating effects of the third wave of the coronavirus, both the hospitality sector -Hostemur and Hostecar- and the regional government gave yesterday