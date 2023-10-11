The Government Council of the Autonomous Community approved this Thursday the granting of a subsidy of 90,000 euros to Paso Blanco for the restoration of two mantles that correspond to the characters Teodosio I El Grande and Valeria Maximila. Both pieces are exhibited in the muBBla Embroidery Museum and are part of the brotherhood’s biblical procession in the Holy Week processions.

Emperor Theodosius parades on a chariot and in the central part of his mantle there is a medallion made in 1935 under the artistic direction of Emilio Felices. It represents the bust of the god Apollo embroidered in 29 shades of green silk. The piece requires restoration due to the great activity to which it has been subjected because in the parade it drags its fall on the earth that paves the main avenue of Juan Carlos I Avenue.

The character of Valeria Maximila is part of the Rome group along with Theodosius, she parades on a chariot and drags a good part of her cloak along the race. The piece dates from 1984 and in its central part there is a medallion made under the artistic direction of Santiago Cruz Pallarés, which represents the bust of the empress embroidered in silk.

The Paso Blanco Embroidery Museum (MUBBLA) is integrated into the Museum system of the Autonomous Community and has the national quality mention from the Ministry of Tourism. Its primary objective is to guard, study, conserve and investigate the textile heritage of Paso Blanco, which includes six pieces declared Assets of Cultural Interest.