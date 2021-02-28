The Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment has put out to tender the project for the realization, as of October, of silvicultural treatments to improve forest systems in the municipally owned mountain Las Rueldas, located in the municipality municipal of Cehegin, with a planned investment of 418,000 euros in 2021. The works will be co-financed 63 percent by the European Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the remaining 37 percent by the General Directorate of Natural Environment of this Ministry.

Las Rueldas is a mount of public utility which occupies an area of ​​883.9 hectares. It has valuable Aleppo pine forest formations, accompanied by a rich undergrowth where junipers, junipers and kermes oak abound. It is a habitat where important wildlife populations settle, highlighting the nesting of forest raptors, which is why this mountain is included in the Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA) Sierra de Burete, Lavia and Cambrón.

The objective of the project is to promote the protection of biodiversity, controlling competition and improving the stability and health of the forest masses, ensuring the long-term persistence of the Aleppo pine mass, as well as favoring the maturity of the ecosystem through the appropriate variability of ages and sizes of the pine forest. In this way, one of the main guiding principles of the EU strategy in favor of forests is fulfilled, such as improving the sequestration of carbon dioxide carried out by forest systems, in order to achieve the objectives projected in the strategy on climate change in the EU.

Among the planned actions is the realization of silvicultural treatments for the improvement of the structure of the stands and control of competition in 194.24 hectares of surface, with a high fraction of covered space and competition between the feet of the Pinus halepensis species, as well as the pruning of the remaining feet and elimination of residues in situ by chipping or troweling.

An important competition problem has been diagnosed on these areas with the presence of repopulation, which is causing the entry of borers and reductions in tree growth, leading them to a situation of permanent stress that can cause massive mortalities, as well as undesirable slowdowns in the development of the forest mass.

The project foresees the hiring about 20 people with professions related to the forestry sector (engineering, foreman, specialist in forestry machinery, chainsaw operator and specialist laborer), who will perform some 8,000 hours of work distributed over 1,000 days, during the established execution period of five months.