The network of regional food banks, through its strategic partnership with the “100 Million Meals” campaign, the largest campaign to feed food in the blessed month of Ramadan, is undertaking the distribution of food parcels to target groups in 13 Arab, African and Asian countries from the countries covered by the campaign.

Prior to the beginning of the holy month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the largest campaign in the region to feed food in 20 countries during the month of fasting, to provide food support to the needy and needy families in the Arab region and the two continents of Africa. And Asia, and contribute to overcoming the hunger challenge in the world.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign allows benefactors, philanthropists, and those wishing to donate from inside and outside the UAE to contribute to providing nutritional support to vulnerable communities and lower-income groups, and opens the door for white-handsome individuals, institutions, companies, businessmen, community groups and economic actors, to participate in the action. Goodness, and the dedication of the values ​​of giving in the holy month, in coordination and partnership with the regional network of food banks and relevant institutions in the countries covered by the campaign, in the Arab, African and Asian countries.

The regional network of food banks, established in 2013 in the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, as a non-profit organization, works to provide the required logistical services to deliver food parcels to their beneficiaries in their locations in 13 countries, namely: Somalia, Angola, Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Tunisia, Jordan, Mauritania and Lebanon And Iraq, Yemen, Egypt and Sudan.

As an umbrella for dozens of food banks in 77 countries around the world, the regional food bank network will support the “100 Million Meals” campaign by taking over the distribution of food parcels and foodstuffs in the various countries covered by the campaign, in cooperation with local food banks in these countries.

The founding member and head of the network, Moez Al-Shahdi, said, “Humanitarian initiatives are the only way to save millions of people from suffering, and to support them in an indispensable need for every human being. It is impossible to imagine the suffering of those who cannot provide for their daily sustenance, helplessness and oppression, and these wonderful initiatives come. To give hope for a better life for all people ».

The network of regional food banks, which raises the slogan “Together … to end hunger”, has a unique model of food banks, and is active on a regional and international scale in order to unify and coordinate global relief efforts, with the aim of achieving sustainable development goals that seek to end hunger in the world. By 2030.

The network of regional food banks represents a unique model of its kind in efforts to provide food security to the needy, and this model has proven its success through six main axes, achieving a number of records during the year 2020, most notably feeding about 4.5 million families per month from deserving groups who are unable to Working, developing and qualifying 440,000 families of eligible families who are able to work, and converting these families from receiving aid to production and work, to ensure a better life and future for them, within the education axis, and for the food waste control axis, the regional food bank network saved 52.5 million meals as an average Monthly during the year 2020.

The network has developed 17,600 charitable societies, as part of the organization and development of charitable work to achieve sustainability. As for the axis of awareness and community participation, the regional food banks network has trained 780,000 volunteers.

The network was able to help 3.2 million families affected by total closure during the Corona pandemic, as part of the disaster relief pillar.

It is noteworthy that the “100 Million Meals” campaign falls under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which was launched in 2015 as an incubator umbrella for 33 humanitarian, community and development institutions concerned with establishing the culture of humanitarian, relief, charitable and development work, and spreading hope through various programs and projects that focus on Less fortunate states, and needy and disadvantaged groups in fragile societies.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives serve purely humanitarian goals and objectives, without any discrimination based on gender, color or religion. The initiative “100 million meals” comes within the axis of humanitarian aid and relief, which is one of the five main axes that form the pillars of the work of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Foundation, which is one of the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Foundation, contributes to the implementation of this campaign, in addition to cooperation with the Foundation’s partners in the regional network of food banks and the United Nations World Food Program, and in coordination with many local bodies And international humanitarian and charitable organizations and associations in the state.

The network will distribute food parcels in Somalia, Angola, Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Tunisia, Jordan, Mauritania, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt and Sudan.

One million meals aims to provide a food safety umbrella for millions of needy people throughout the fasting month.

Dubai Duty Free offers 3 million dirhams

Dubai Duty Free, through its Humanitarian Foundation, donated 3 million dirhams to the “100 Million Meals” campaign.

The contribution is added to the list of contributions from the business community, institutions and individuals, in a way that embodies the meanings of the month of goodness, giving and giving in the month of Ramadan, and consolidates the values ​​of human solidarity in the economic conditions and challenges that the world suffers.

The Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLaughlin, stressed the importance of the company operating at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport in the humanitarian campaign, and said, “The initiative represents an exceptional opportunity for the Dubai Free Market to embody the values ​​of giving and cooperation by supporting humanitarian efforts to respond. To the hopes of the needy, and to reduce the effects of hunger and malnutrition in developing societies ». Dubai – Emirates Today

One dirham provides the essential ingredients for a complete meal

Emirates Islamic takes care of 5 million meals

Emirates Islamic Bank announced the provision of five million dirhams to support the 100 million meals campaign, which aims to provide food support to marginalized groups and needy families in 20 Arab, African and Asian countries, during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Chairman of Emirates Islamic, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, Hisham Abdullah Al Qassem, affirmed that the noble initiative that expanded its scope to reach more needy people and countries in the region clearly reflects the values ​​of humanity and synergy for which the UAE has always been famous. And it has consistently contributed to uniting our ranks in support of those in need.

The CEO of the “Emirates Islamic”, Salah Amin, stressed that the “100 Million Meals” initiative is a practical step to respond to the severe humanitarian challenges exacerbated by the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Emirates Islamic Bank’s contribution to the campaign, amounting to five million dirhams, provides five million meals, as the donation of one dirham guarantees the provision of the basic ingredients for preparing a complete meal in the countries and low-income communities covered by the campaign.

Since the launch of the campaign, cash donations continue to flow from institutions, government agencies, companies, businessmen and community members, from the UAE and abroad, to participate in the largest campaign in the region to feed food during the holy month of Ramadan from Ghana in the continent of Africa in the west to Pakistan in Asia in the east, including the world. Arabi.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign allows individuals, institutions, companies, businessmen, community groups and economic actors to contribute to combating hunger globally, and to devote the values ​​of giving in the month of goodness, in coordination with the regional network of food banks and relevant institutions in the countries covered by the campaign, in the Arab, African and Asian countries. Food parcels for individual and family beneficiaries directly to their places of residence or locations through campaign partners from food banks and local civil society organizations.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign is an extension and continuation of the 10 million meals campaign, which recorded remarkable success last Ramadan.

– “The campaign is a practical step to respond to the severe humanitarian challenges (Covid-19).”





