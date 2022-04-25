The Francisco Rabal Regional Film Library has teamed up with the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Center of Ukraine (Ukrainian Film Library) and has begun its collaboration to contribute to the conservation of the film heritage housed in the center with a collection that includes 7,000 feature films, documentaries, Ukrainian and foreign animated films, and thousands of archives of the history of cinema.

Over the next two months, the ‘Mondays for Ukraine’ cycle will be launched with the screening of films donated by the Oleksandr Dvozhenko Center, the proceeds of which will be donated to it. Some of the screenings will be Oleksandr Dovzhenko’s films ‘Arsenal’ (1929), on May 23; and ‘Zvenigora’ (1928), on May 30; and Dziga Vertov’s tape ‘The man with a movie camera’ (1929), on June 13. The income obtained on April 27, the day of the Filmoteca’s 18th Anniversary, will have the same destination, for which a screening has been organized accompanied by live music with a concert by the Filmoteca de Catalunya’s resident pianist, Josep M. Baldomá , who will put music to fifteen short films by Segundo de Chomón (which marks the 150th anniversary of his birth) as a tribute to this Spanish filmmaker, a pioneer of fantastic cinema together with Georges Méliès.

‘Monday for Ukraine’

Charity screening of films on loan from the Oleksandr Dvozhenko Center (Ukrainian Film Library).

XVIII Anniversary of the Filmoteca.

Solidarity projection. Wednesday, April 27 at 8:00 p.m. Ticket 5 euros.

‘In memoriam’

Peter Bogdanovich and William Hurt tapes.

‘Centenary’

Tribute to Pier Paolo Pasolini, José Luis López Vázquez, Fernando Fernán Gómez and Juan Antonio Bardem.

warm-up

Series of music documentaries. Up to april 28th.

125 films and 27 cycles



The center’s programming, which will last until June, includes 27 thematic cycles in which some 125 films will be screened. The international character stands out, with collaborations with the German Goethe Institute, the French Institute and the European Parliament.

The ‘In memoriam’ cycle will remember recently deceased artists and creators, such as the American filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich. Among other films, on May 3 and 5, ‘Paper Moon’ (1973) will be screened and on May 24 it will be the turn of ‘This is how Hollywood began’ (1976). The same cycle will remember the well-remembered actor William Hurt with the screening of ‘Fire in the Body’ (Lawrence Kasdan, 1989), on June 22; or ‘The accidental tourist’ (Lawrence Kasdan, 1988) two days later.

In the coming months, the film library will also pay tribute to filmmakers who will commemorate the centenary of their birth in 2022. Films by Pier Paolo Pasolini will be screened, such as ‘Oedipus the King’, on June 20 and 22; ‘The truth about the Savolta case’, by José Luis López Vázquez, on June 2; the documentary ‘Trip to Somewhere’, by Helena de Llanos, on the life of Fernando Fernán Gómez, on May 16; and ‘La Vengeance’, by Juan Antonio Bardem, on May 4 and 7.

Coinciding with the Warm Up Music Festival, the cinema space will host a cycle of music documentaries, organized by the festival, and will be one of the points of purchase of the bracelets for the concerts. The LGTBI Film Festival will be another of the highlights of this new program.

Current independent cinema will have an important weight with the ‘Panorama de Actualidad’ cycle, as well as the space for small moviegoers, who every Saturday, at 6:00 p.m., have an appointment with ‘Filmo en Familia’. The proposals are completed with a cycle on contemporary western, the second part of the monograph ‘Cinema and Philosophy’; and the celebration of Europe Day.